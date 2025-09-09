Bedford Blues shine in defeat to Northampton Saints in historic clash

Bedford Blues went toe-to-toe with PREM Rugby opponents Northampton Saints, before ultimately falling to a 40-28 defeat at Goldington Road in the historic Mobbs Memorial Match last weekend.

One of rugby’s oldest annual fixtures, the Mobbs Memorial Match was created in 1921 and honours England legend, World Rugby Hall-of-Fame inductee, and World War One hero, Lt Col Edgar Mobbs.

It was a performance that Mike Rayer and his coaching staff will be proud of for the most part ahead of what is going to be a blockbuster Champ Rugby campaign.

A crowd of 4,915 watched the Blues suffer defeat for the first time at home in nine months, unable to chalk up a 10th successive victory.

But Bedford did try to play their trademark style of play against last season's European finalists.

After a neat try last week, Ryan Hutler was on the scoresheet back at Goldington Road, while Louis James finished off a superb team move for the try of the night.

Forwards duo Rory Ward and Oisin Heffernan also scored twice as Crowd Angel Man of the Match, Tom Price nailed all his conversions.

Next up for Rayer's men is the Baker Brothers Bedfordshire Cup against near neighbours Ampthill on 20th September.

Bedford Athletic began their new season with a big 64-27 win over Stamford.

Having suffered the disappointment of relegation last season, the side bounced back in their first match in Regional Two Midlands East by 10 tries to four over their newly promoted opponents.