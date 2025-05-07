Bedford Blues legend Dean Adamson writes his way into the history books at last

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Dean Adamson became Bedford Blues' greatest ever try scorer on an historic afternoon against London Scottish at home on Saturday.

Adamson scored one of Blues' nine tries as part of a resounding 61-38 RFU Championship victory.

His try came in the second half and was his 146th try for the club, officially breaking Derek Wyatt’s all-time record, and brought huge celebrations from the crowd in a week in which he also became a father.

“I was just thinking get to the line and then it was relief,” he smiled.

Dean Adamson - now Bedford Blues' all time leading try scorer.

“People knew the record was my target and did I think it would come this season? Probably not.

“It's amazing and it's been a long time coming.

“To play for this club is one thing, but to be their record try scorer is a dream come true and this has been the greatest week of my life. It will be a few weeks until it sinks in.”

Sat second in the table, Bedford flew out of the blocks with tries from Fred Tuilagi and then two from Garside to open up a 21-0 lead.

Scottish got back in it through their rolling maul, Austin Wallis scoring two quick tries but Bedford finished the half the stronger as Michael Le Bourgeois and Will Maisey took them to a 35-10 advantage.

Dan Nutton added the Exiles’ third try before Adamson hit his milestone.

Scottish hit straight back to bring up their bonus point before Garside completed his hat-trick.

When Robbie McCallum went over, the visitors trailed 47-31 with a quarter of the game remaining.

Tommy Herman scored Bedford’s eighth, finally making the game safe with Matt Worley adding gloss to the scoreboard and Tom Wilstead ensuring Scottish had the final say in a 99-point game.

Forwards coach Tom Cruse said: “It’s pretty weird to be frustrated with a five point win at home.

“The most important thing was that we got the win, but we weren’t at our best and with big challenges up ahead, we know we’ll have to be better.”

On Saturday Hartpury beat visiting Ampthill 38-14 in the clash of two of the form teams in the Championship as the hosts showed why they sit third in the table and are unbeaten at home this season.

Head coach Paul Turner said: “I felt we lost the referee early in the game.

“We were in the game at half-time and I said to the players that we could go on and win it.

“We lost our way defensively in the second half, making too many system errors and missing one on one tackles.

“Hartpury deserved their win - we just made it easier for them”

Hartpury took seven minutes to open the scoring, centre James Short breaking the line with Harry Short in support who dived over the line under the posts, the conversion slotted home.

Hartpury doubled their advantage on 19 minutes after significant Ampthill pressure in the hosts' 22.

Hartpury took possession on their own try line and ran the length of the pitch with three or four passes for Austin to score a converted try.

Ampthill enjoyed territory and possession for the next period before fashioning their first score of the afternoon, a scrum penalty followed by a successful line out and two phases later Sione Va’enuku crashed over, Johnson’s conversion reducing the deficit to 14-7 at half-time.

Hartpury restored their two-score advantage within a minute of the restart, a defensive error exploited by Hartpury and prop Benz-Solomon bounced off tackles to score under the posts.

As Ampthill pushed for another score, Hartpury punished a gap in the visitors' defence and broke away to score their bonus point try at 28-7.

The Ampthill set-piece has been effective of late and a 5m line out led to the Mob second try, vice-captain Rhys Marshall coming up with the ball. Another successful conversion from Johnson made it 28-14 with just over 20 minutes to play

A kicked Hartpury penalty made it a three score game at 31-14 and, as Ampthill chased the game, Hartpury scored their fifth and final try with minutes to play.