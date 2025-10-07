Bedford Athletic maintain perfect start to new season with Kettering win

Bedford Athletic maintained a perfect start to their Regional Two Midlands East campaign with a 33-22 victory over Kettering last weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The win by five tries to four came along with a try bonus point, giving the side 20 points out of a possible 20 for the season so far.

Athletic dominated the early stages of the encounter and were soon ahead in the fifth minute with the first try of the day scored by winger Archie Duncan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On a windy difficult day for kickers the conversion was missed.

Luke Denham - among Bedford Athletic's try scorers on Saturday.

The second try arrived in the 14th minute, this time finished by centre Luke Denham marking his 50th appearance for the first XV.

This was converted by Leo Mortimer for a 12-0 lead.

The pace of the Bedford back line was making life very difficult for the visiting side and the third try in the 22nd minute was once again scored by winger Duncan, Mortimer converting.

Kettering did then get in on the act with their opening try scored by winger Josh Luthayi.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As the half wore on, errors increasingly wove their way into the home side’s game, mainly in the form of penalties and this started to stifle momentum.

The try bonus point was secured by half-time, centre Tom Davis adding the score which with Mortimer’s conversion gave Athletic a 26-5 half-time lead.

Unlike in recent weeks Athletic did not up their pace and intensity after half-time.

Instead it was Kettering who stormed back into the game with two tries, one from winger Tom Connolly and one from centre Tom Owen and with one conversion this narrowed the score to 26-17.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Full back Louis Haley did restore a gap between the sides with a try on 49 minutes again converted by Mortimer but that was the final score for the home team.

With winger Archie Duncan and scrum half Michael Trigg off the field injured and second row Harrison Riley soon to join them, the team again became unbalanced just as in the win at Peterborough with players playing out of position.

The cause was not helped by two yellow cards for Andy Ince and Lewis Sharp and a continuing stream of unnecessary penalties, and therefore it was the defensive effort marshalled by the evergreen Rob Watkins that came to the fore, ably assisted by Lucas Nisbett-Hadaway.

This preserved the lead for Bedford and when Kettering’s final try of the day came in the last minute, scored by Luthayi, it was too little too late and a third conversion was missed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bedford Athletic take their unbeaten record onto the road again this Saturday with a visit to Market Harborough with a 3pm kick off.

Bedford Athletic's second XV were well beaten 56-19 in the end in their Counties Three Midlands East South (South) encounter at Kettering.

The scoreline however masks a resilient performance from a team consisting of the minimum 15 players only, and it was the inability to get fresh legs onto the field that led to the scale of the defeat in the end as much as anything else.

Kettering were first to score on three minutes with a try to full back Ethan Pike as a run of continuous phases eventually found the holes in the visiting defence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Athletic responded positively, tightening up their defence, and with fly half Josh Foster starting to get his hands on the ball and dictate the game they were soon back in contention.

It was the pace that the side were putting on the game that made the real difference and a couple of quick tap penalties with lively scrum half Zac Tester to the fore got the visitors behind the home defence and their opening try was scored by wing Jack Nelson on 20 minutes.

He immediately added a second when, from a midfield scrum, Jack Darlow made a break down the left wing and Nelson was on hand to take the scoring pass and power over. Richie Ellingham’s conversion made the score 12-5 and for a time Bedford were in control.

Kettering struck back on the half hour mark, taking advantage of the power of their forwards and several penalties gifting them possession close to the visitors' line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eventually it was centre Damien Conyard who found the gap for his side’s second try.

The visitors visibly tired in the final 10 minutes before half-time and Kettering scored two further tries in this period through their other centre Luke Conyard to move into a 24-12 lead.

Nevertheless, Nelson nearly had his hat-trick on the stroke of half-time, being hauled down just short of the line.

Kettering started the second half with a missed penalty in front of the posts but soon made amends when Athletic were slow to react to losing a lineout, and it was centre Damien Conyard who joined his brother Luke on two tries apiece to build a 31-12 lead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jack Darlow was unnecessarily sin-binned for a team offence of repeated offsides albeit none of them occurring in scoring positions before the game was halted with a terrible leg injury to Kettering replacement Jack Thirkill.

When the game resumed with half an hour to play it was the 14 men of Bedford who were first on the scoresheet with some direct penetrative running paying dividends for centre George Murray to crash over, Ellingham converting.

Penalties were still costing the visitors as indeed was a malfunctioning lineout and Kettering shored up their lead with two successful kicks at goal to lead 37-19.

It was only in the final 10 minutes that the floodgates really opened as the tiring 15 men of Bedford started to drop off too many tackles and Kettering ran in three further tries, Luke Conyard completing his hat-trick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bedford did have one final push in the closing minutes to try to secure the try bonus point and were unfortunate to suffer an interception that led to Kettering’s eighth try, the final score fittingly going to Pike, who had earlier opened the scoring.

The team will look forward to an increase in numbers and a change in fortunes as they host Old Northamptonians seconds this Saturday at Putnoe Wood with a 3pm kick off.