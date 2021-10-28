Dream Ireland debut for Bedford Tigers' Storm Cobain

Storm Cobain

A dream came true for Bedford Tigers’ Storm Cobain as she made her international rugby league debut for Ireland last week, scoring a try in their 26-24 victory over Wales.

“It was really exciting,” said Storm (pictured).

“Singing the national anthem while in Ireland kit has always been a dream of mine. My family got to watch that dream come true with a win and a try… it was truly special. Definitely not something I’ll forget in a hurry!”

This year saw the inaugural Betfred Women’s Super League South, featuring teams from the south of England and Wales. Ambitious Tigers were delighted to be included, attracting high quality players to work with coaches Rob Ashton and Phil Walker.

“It was great to learn the game and be involved in something so new and exciting as Bedford Tigers,” added Storm. “Not to mention getting to know the girls on the team. I’m just hoping we can get a few more wins under our belt in this coming season.”