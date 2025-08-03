Triple gold for Bedford internationals

Three Bedford Hockey Club players stepped out, playing for England over the weekend, competing in the GB & Ireland Masters’ Home Nations Championship, in Glasgow.

Kate Costin, Kelly Bingham and Rebecca Budd were all part of the table topping England teams in their age groups, the Over 40s, Over 45s and Over 50s, all remaining undefeated across the three days of competition.

Kate Costin was a key goal scorer for the England Women’s O40s, bagging a total of five goals, which saw England victorious, Wales second, Scotland third and Ireland placed fourth.

Kelly Bingham was in action for the England WO45s, also getting on the scorecard. The final standings being, England, Ireland, Wales and Scotland.

Rebecca Budd's debut for England

It was an England debut for Rebecca Budd, made all the more special by returning home with the gold medal, the placings in the WO50s being England, Scotland, Ireland and Wales.

It was, also, a special weekend back at Bedford Hockey Club’s Chester Road home ground.

For the past few months, a collaboration between Bedford Borough Council, Bedford Sports Foundation and Bedford Hockey Club, has been coming to fruition.

Being completed in time for the start of the new hockey league season, the Bedford Sports and Hockey Centre can now boast the best pitches and facilities in the region, and beyond.

Gold Medallists

The two newly laid pitches provide premier quality playing surfaces for hockey and football and will see use by Bedford Hockey Club as well as a number of local football teams, including Queen’s Park Crescent Football.

Students attending Biddenham International School and Sports College, who utilise the amenities throughout the school year, as well as other schools across the Bedford area, will, also, gain significant benefits from accessing the upgraded pitches.

The very first matches to be played on the pitches, by Bedford Hockey Club, took place on Saturday with some intra-club games, beginning with the club’s women’s masters in the morning, followed by the men’s 4th, 5th, and 6th XI's.

There will now be regular fixtures and training taking place across the club's eight women's and seven men's teams before the start of league matches.

The official Grand Opening of the facilities takes place on the 6th of September, with a range of demonstration matches, from Juniors, Walking Hockey to Men’s and Ladies’ 1st XI, and, also, featuring local football teams.