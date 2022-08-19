Modernians swimmers impress in national competitions

Eloise Cole and head coach Laurence Mills after securing a silver at the British Summer Championships.

This is the most prestigious National age group event in the swim calendar, with Britain’s elite swimmers in each age group taking part over the course of seven days – the top 24 ranked swimmers being invited to compete in each event.

Munday finished a highly respectable 20th (female 18-year age group) in the 200m Backstroke, while Cole made the final in four out of her five events (female 13/14-year age group).

She very narrowly finished fourth in both the 50m Backstroke and the 50m Freestyle, whilst taking a Silver in an incredibly close 50m Fly final.

Lucy Young was in great form.

Lucy Young and Cole also qualified and competed in Sheffield at the Swim England National Summer Meet.

Young smashed her own PB and finished in a very impressive eighth place in the 1500m Freestyle (female 17-years and over age group). Cole made the final of the 100m Freestyle (female 14-year age group), finishing in fourth place with a big PB in the final.

Charlie Duce qualified and competed in Cardiff at the Swim Wales Summer Open Meet in the 200m Backstroke (female 13-year age group). She swam a great PB and just missed the final, finishing in 10th place overall.