Former Bedford Girls' School student selected for Great Britain Hockey Training Squad

Kate Axford

Former Bedford Girls’ School student Kate Axford, has been selected for the Great Britain Hockey Training Squad for 2022.

Kate, who left Bedford Girls’ School in 2017, was scouted playing at Wimbledon Hockey Club and after attending GB trials has been offered a full-time contract.

Kate (pictured) won bronze with England U21’s in the European Championships in Valencia in 2017, before taking a break from the GB Elite Development Programme to enjoy her University hockey and studies.

After captaining the University of Exeter in her final year, Kate joined Wimbledon in September playing in the Vitality Women’s Premier league.

She is now looking forward to the possibility of Pro League matches in India and then the USA before facing China, Spain, the Netherlands and Belgium at home from April through to the end of June.

The School’s Head of Hockey Martin Mason-McLeod said: “We are very proud that Kate has been selected for the GB hockey programme.

"Kate is a fantastic role model on and off the pitch and it is amazing all her hard work has paid off.