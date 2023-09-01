Cliff Warner.

It required countback to come into play as both Cliff Warner and Bill Morant came in with 42 points but at the end of the day, Warner was crowned winner.

It was a busy time for the ladies with two days’ play to decide the Lanaway Trophy. Beverley Lambert took third place with a nett 73, just losing runner’s up spot to Gina Rigby on nett 72. However, the winner had a clear lead and Elaine Thornton collected the trophy with a nett 69.

Results:

Elaine Thornton.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Men’s monthly medal and Eddie Bullock trophy: Division one winner on c/b – George Garnham 69, runner up John Reeds 69; Division Two winner on c/b - Ed Chapman 67, runner up Tony Niro 67, 3rd Division winner – Paul Grant 69, runner up Martin Baker 70. The Eddie Bullock Trophy goes to Ed Chapman.