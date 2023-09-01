News you can trust since 1845
Cliff and Elaine take Bedford & County Golf Club honours

Bedford & County Golf Club’s senior men’s Ruming Cup welcomed 54 entrants with some excellent scores.
By Sports Reporter
Published 1st Sep 2023, 13:57 BST
Cliff Warner.Cliff Warner.
Cliff Warner.

It required countback to come into play as both Cliff Warner and Bill Morant came in with 42 points but at the end of the day, Warner was crowned winner.

It was a busy time for the ladies with two days’ play to decide the Lanaway Trophy. Beverley Lambert took third place with a nett 73, just losing runner’s up spot to Gina Rigby on nett 72. However, the winner had a clear lead and Elaine Thornton collected the trophy with a nett 69.

Results:

Elaine Thornton.Elaine Thornton.
Elaine Thornton.
Men’s monthly medal and Eddie Bullock trophy: Division one winner on c/b – George Garnham 69, runner up John Reeds 69; Division Two winner on c/b - Ed Chapman 67, runner up Tony Niro 67, 3rd Division winner – Paul Grant 69, runner up Martin Baker 70. The Eddie Bullock Trophy goes to Ed Chapman.

Mac’s midweek stableford: Division One Winner on c/b – Leo Conroy 39 pts, runner up George Garnham 39 pts; Division Two winner - Jamie Lymer 42 pts, runner up Tom Marwood 39 pts; Division Three winner – Ron Haddon 42 pts, runner up Harvey Price 41 pts.

