Bedford survive scare to beat Ampthill on derby day

Dean Adamson was on the scoresheet in Bedford's derby win at Ampthill.

Bedford Blues weathered a second half storm from Ampthill to secure a 36-33 victory and make it four from four on Derby Day this season.

With Hartpury University and Coventry both falling to defeat, the game offered Mike Rayer's men the chance to create a bit of a gap in the race for second place and destiny is well and truly in their hands by opening up a seven point cushion.

It was built on a full team performance, with a few moments of magic sprinkled on top, as they made it back to back away Championship victories for the first time in 2025.

But there were plenty of nerves after battling Ampthill clawed back at Bedford’s 22 point half-time lead to set up a tense finish.

Bedford’s Man of the Match Louis James said: “It was a hell of a first half. We did everything in the second half that we said we wouldn’t do, but we stuck in there.

"We got one try towards the end. Credit to the forwards, the maul and scrum were next level really and we got a couple of nice finishes from the backs.It was a hell of a shift and we got the five points.

“I don’t know what was different in the second half, that’s just how rugby goes. We said all the right things in the changing room, we just had to stick in it and hope we got the result we wanted.

"If we give the ball to any of our backs we are looking to beat people. The forwards did a great job.”

Two wins from the remaining three games of the campaign will see Blues finish as runners up in the table.

"Results have gone our way and we just have to keep doing what we do and hope we come second,” he added.

Ampthill head coach Paul Turner said his boys had restored some pride with their spirited second half.

“We started well, but we couldn‘t keep hold of the ball after that and we quickly went from being 7-0 up to 7-22 down,” he said. “We had some choice words at half time and I told the boys to play for a little bit of pride in the second half, and we certainly did.

"It’s obviously disappointing to lose but to come from behind like we did was a testament to the players, they upped the ante in the second half and on another day we could’ve won”.