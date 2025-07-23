Highly thought of speedster Rafe Witheat (18) has joined Bedford Blues from Northampton Saints for the 2025/26 season.

Nicholas Finch joins from Limoges alongside former Blues front row forward Monty Royston and Rafe Witheat from Northampton Saints for next season’s campaign.

Finch has become a regular during a three year spell with Limoges battling it out in Fédérale 1 and Nationale 2.

Speaking about the move, he said: “I’ve been looking for a new experience and a new challenge, and Bedford seems like the perfect place.

“The club has a proven track record in developing players and that’s exactly what I’m looking for at this stage of my career. It was a no brainer in terms of joining up.

“I’m going to give it everything I’ve got and hopefully I’ll be a better rugby player by the end of the season.”

Royston is no stranger to the club having made 19 appearances at Goldington Road during the 22/23 campaign.

Royston said: “I’m really excited to be coming back to Bedford – I’m ready to step back into the fold. Being able to come back into a squad where there’s still a lot of familiar faces will make it an easier transition back.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity to show how I’ve gone away and honed my skills. Coming back to a team that finished second is brilliant, the league structure looks interesting next season, and it’s going to be highly competitive.”

Royston was part of the established Durham University side who won back to back BUCS First Division Titles, winning loosehead of the year in 2022 to earn that first opportunity at Goldington Road.

Following an inaugural season in the second tier, Royston jet setted Down Under to firstly represent Tuggeranong Vikings in Canberra, completing a clean sweep of Minor Premiers, defending the Bob Hitchcock Shield, and then fighting their way to a thrilling Grand Final.

A short stint representing Bordeaux Begles 7s in Hong Kong soon followed, before a return to Australia this time with Bond Uni Bullsharks in the Queensland Premier.

Witheat (18) follows in the footsteps of his father, Giles who featured for the club in the mid-1990s and was part of the squad which won the Courage League Three title in dramatic circumstances on home soil.

He said: “I am really excited to be getting involved. I have always had great connections to the club through my dad and also coming to watch the team. It’s a place I’ve frequented a lot.

“The way the team plays is mental – it’s quick and it’s perfect for a winger like myself, who wants to get ball in hand and play the game in the right way.”