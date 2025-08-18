Five of Bedford Hockey Club’s Master’s players have just returned from 10 days of gruelling hockey in the 2025 European Championships, played in Nottingham, in sweltering heat.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Championships were for men’s and women’s masters, in the age-groupings from Over 55s, to over 60s for the men and Over 70s for the women, going up in 5-yearly increments.

Mo Wickson and Pam Begg, running out for Scotland’s Women’s Over 60s, missed out on a medal at the final hurdle, after finishing 0-0 in the Bronze Medal play-off against Ireland, and then going 1-0 down in the shoot-out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their journey to the bronze play-off had seen them take a 1-0 victory over Wales, and a resounding 4-1 triumph over Germany. There was a 1-1 draw with Ireland and a goalless draw against the Netherlands. Their only loss in the play-off stages came against England, England taking the win, 3-1.

Pam (left) and Mo represented Scotland WO60s

Cora Davies and her Wales Women’s Over 55s, after a good run in the pool stage, lost out to France in their final-position match, ending in a creditable 6th spot out of 11 teams.

The play-offs saw wins over Alliance (2-1), Australian Spirits (5-1) and Belgium (5-0). There was, also, a 1-1 draw with Germany, but losses to England (5-1) and the Netherlands (3-0).

Sally Tippen and the England O70s were up for the challenge of competing within the WO65s tournament, there being an absence of any other O70s national squads to compete against.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They started and finished on a high, with double victories over Belgium O65s, 5-0 in their opening match, and 1-0 in the final game of the tournament.

Pam Begg (left) and Cora Davies

Furthermore, their match against the Netherlands came so close to ending in a 0-0 draw, the Netherlands O65s snatching the win just 5 minutes from the final whistle.

In other games, they went 3-1 down to Belgium O65s, 2-0 against Scotland O65s and 5-0 to England O65s.

Chris Townson, meanwhile, playing for the Men’s O55s, Spirit of Masters, Ireland Team, opened with a 2-2 draw against the Scottish Thistles, only to go 6-0 down to England in the next match. A 2-0 victory over Alliance and 2-0 loss against Southern Cross (Australia) followed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The play-off round had Ireland head into the semi-final, facing their England nemesis once more. The 12-0 loss, however, took Ireland on to the Bronze Medal Play-off, against Scottish Thistles.

Unfortunately, it proved to be the Thistles’ Day, winning 3-0 and having Ireland end their championship in fourth place.