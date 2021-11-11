Hank hands over after year as Bedford & County Golf Club men’s senior captain
Latest club news
The final event of the season for the Bedford & County Golf Club men’s senior captain is the Newsome Cup, which is followed by the AGM.
Hank Maloney enjoyed a great entry of 64 players and, despite challenging weather conditions, there were some excellent scores.
Third place went go to Arthur Saunders and Keith Skilling with 43 points while Alan Taylor and Chris Bareford were runners-up with 44 points.
They were just pipped by Reno D’Atillia and Ian Butcher on countback.
At the AGM Hank handed over the reins of the senior men’s section to Roger Loft.
Results: Men’s interclub match - Aspley Guise 1 Bedford & County 5; Ladies' stableford League - 1 Jo Doyle 109 pts, 2 Jenny Pryor 102 pts; Men’s Winter League 2: 1 Paul Rose & Mark Lawler 43 pts, 2 Martin Avenia & Tom Krailing 42 pts cb, 3 Mark Scott & Jordan Doyle 42 pts cb; Ladies' Winter League 1 - 1 Avril Horricks & Pauline Hulance 40 pts, 2 Jo Toes & Debbie Newnham-Davies 37 pts cb, 3 Claire Cummings & Angela Millward 37 pts cb; Ladies' Stableford - 1 Julie Sargeant 39 pts, 2 Debbie Newnham-Davies 36 pts cb, 3 Sue Bretherton 36 pts cb.