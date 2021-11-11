Hank hands over after year as Bedford & County Golf Club men’s senior captain

Newsome Cup winners Reno D'Atillia and Ian Butcher with Hank Maloney.

The final event of the season for the Bedford & County Golf Club men’s senior captain is the Newsome Cup, which is followed by the AGM.

Hank Maloney enjoyed a great entry of 64 players and, despite challenging weather conditions, there were some excellent scores.

Third place went go to Arthur Saunders and Keith Skilling with 43 points while Alan Taylor and Chris Bareford were runners-up with 44 points.

Hank hands over to Roger Loft.

They were just pipped by Reno D’Atillia and Ian Butcher on countback.

At the AGM Hank handed over the reins of the senior men’s section to Roger Loft.