Sixth win in a row as Ampthill continue a superb September

Ampthill Town continued their relentless September form on Tuesday when a 6-1 win over Belstone gave them their sixth win a row.

After Town's FA Vase win on Saturday the Watford-based league newcomers had no answer to Town's thirst for goals and three strikes in each half took the Amps to fourth in the table.

The hosts got off to a fine start when Cameron O'Neill finished off a great run when he fired Town into the lead inside five minutes.

Away keeper Burch had to tip a drive over to prevent a second, but two goals in a five minute spell from Sam Holmes added to Belstone's misery.

He pounced from close in on 20 minutes after a good Town link up unlocked the away defence, and when Jack Kent was brought down in the box minutes later, Holmes tucked away the spot kick for number three.

There was no let up for the visitors in the second half and they made a tremendous start when James Lauder crashed home the fourth from a free kick on 50 minutes.

Town might have had more with O'Neill blazing a shot over and Danio Brown going inches wide when through.

But they kept the goals coming and James Hatch headed home number five from an O'Neill cross.

The visitors pulled one back but Will Barrett made it six with a crisp finish past the keeper 10 minutes from time.

It was an emphatic win and brings them a remarkable sixth win in a row in the month to tale them into the top four.

Ampthill's prize for reaching the first round of the FA Vase is a third away trip in the competition this season.

They also have to go to their third SML Division One colleagues having been paired with Eaton Socon away.

Town's last two ties in the qualifying rounds were at Buckingham and Rushden and Higham who they beat on penalties on Saturday after drawing 2-2.

Ampthill's third SML opponents have lost one league game this term and won at Mulbarton in the last round. The tie is on Saturday, 18th October.

The Amps had booked a place in the first round for the first time in four years on Saturday when they got home after a penalty shoot out. at Rushden and Higham United.

It was a fifth successive September win for the Amps, but they had to do it the hard way when they came from behind twice and won 3-2 on spot kicks.

Town were fresh from a midweek away win at New Bradwell, but the hosts began with more desire and took a 20th minute lead when Ampthill failed to clear their lines from a corner to any effect and Austin Bishop fired a 20 yard shot past Mitch Howe.

But the Amps began to play their way into the game as the rain fell later in the half and Jack Kent curled a cross in for Josh Bamford to nod home the leveller just before the break.

Neither side could put their stamp on the match in the second half as conditions became difficult.

Rushden's Mann had a free kick parried away with no follow up and a deflected Town free kick was well saved by keeper Ibbeson, who later denied James Hatch when he latched on to a through ball.

But the Rushden lead was restored with 10 minutes left when Brad Fraser got the better of Town's defence to force the ball home.

Yet Town did not give up and after several raids, a Gareth Hunt corner deep into injury time was nodded home by James Hatch.

So the tie went to penalties and after Hunt had Town's first effort saved, Rushden failed to capitalise.

Phil Draycott scored but Rushden levelled before goals from Hatch and Wes Iregobeu saw the Amps home with the hosts last two kicks off target.

On Saturday the Amps go to Division Two side Tring Corinthians in the Challenge Trophy first round.