Promoted Bedford Town excited to start National League North adventure

Bedford Town begin their big National League North adventure this Saturday with an opening home clash with Alfreton Town.

Excitement has been building all summer after the Eagles secured a second successive promotion.

And they completed their pre-season programme last weekend with a 3-1 defeat at Taunton Town.

The Southern League Premier Division South won the game with goals early and late in the second half after the sides had gone in locked at 1-1 at the break which completed an unbeaten pre-season for the Somerset side.

Eddie Panter gets a shot away at Taunton on Saturday. Photo by Adrian Brown.

Home skipper Nick Grimes headed over the Bedford bar from a 13th minute free kick in the first opening of the game.

But Eagles drew first blood five minutes later after good work from Greg Taylor to get the ball upfield.

Bedford were appealing for a penalty as Eddie Panter appeared to be pushed over, but play continued and the ball rolled to Tyrone Marsh to fire home.

Keeper Dan Wilks had to race out his box to thwart a home break on goal while Shaun Jeffers headed over from a Panter corner at the other end.

Taunton turned up the heat and McDowell made some good blocks.

Cole Kpekawa and Ryan Blake were too high at the other end.

But a minute from the break the ball was played down the left to Ben Seymour, and with Bedford's defence static, he homed in on goal and fired past the exposed keeper.

Jeffers did have a reply denied for offside in added time as the sides went in level.

Bedford were behind three minutes after the restart as Taunton attacked down the right side of the area and, with a Bedford man down injured, former Torquay United player Seymour casually collected the ball and completed his brace.

Eagles had a let-off as Tom Purrington raced away with no expected offside flag and

Wilks saved, the ball coming off the top of the bar for a corner.

There were further chances at both ends and a home claim for a penalty for handball.

But the win was sealed on 85 minutes as, from a home free kick, Grimes was able to lob home from a tight angle.

Jeffers was too high with his finish near the end.