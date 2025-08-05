Perfect Pirates as Real Bedford chalk up sixth friendly win in a row

Promoted Real Bedford completed a perfect pre-season last weekend ahead of Saturday's big home Southern League Premier Central opener against Spalding United.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 4-2 victory over St Albans City on Saturday completed an impressive pre-season run of six straight wins and manager Rob Sinclair said: “For the first 10 to 15 minutes, we struggled with their rotations out of possession.

“But once we solved that problem, I thought we were dominant and deserved the win.

“Again it was good minutes leading into Spalding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pirates enjoy a perfect pre-season run of wins.

“We have a full week to prepare and hopefully we can get another good result on Saturday.”

Archie Jones, Sam Cartwright and Ben Stevens scored Real's goals on Saturday in front of a crowd of 364, the largest attendance at home during pre-season.

Eleven minutes into the second half, Spalding's Jack James was sent off for a second yellow after a second rash tackle, this time on Jack Morrell.

The Pirates, playing against 10 men, dominated the second half but were unable to find the fifth that they deserved.