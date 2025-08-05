Perfect Pirates as Real Bedford chalk up sixth friendly win in a row

John Lomas
By John Lomas

Chad Sports Editor

Published 5th Aug 2025, 16:06 BST
Promoted Real Bedford completed a perfect pre-season last weekend ahead of Saturday's big home Southern League Premier Central opener against Spalding United.

The 4-2 victory over St Albans City on Saturday completed an impressive pre-season run of six straight wins and manager Rob Sinclair said: “For the first 10 to 15 minutes, we struggled with their rotations out of possession.

“But once we solved that problem, I thought we were dominant and deserved the win.

“Again it was good minutes leading into Spalding.

Pirates enjoy a perfect pre-season run of wins.

“We have a full week to prepare and hopefully we can get another good result on Saturday.”

Archie Jones, Sam Cartwright and Ben Stevens scored Real's goals on Saturday in front of a crowd of 364, the largest attendance at home during pre-season.

Eleven minutes into the second half, Spalding's Jack James was sent off for a second yellow after a second rash tackle, this time on Jack Morrell.

The Pirates, playing against 10 men, dominated the second half but were unable to find the fifth that they deserved.

