Perfect Pirates as Real Bedford chalk up sixth friendly win in a row
The 4-2 victory over St Albans City on Saturday completed an impressive pre-season run of six straight wins and manager Rob Sinclair said: “For the first 10 to 15 minutes, we struggled with their rotations out of possession.
“But once we solved that problem, I thought we were dominant and deserved the win.
“Again it was good minutes leading into Spalding.
“We have a full week to prepare and hopefully we can get another good result on Saturday.”
Archie Jones, Sam Cartwright and Ben Stevens scored Real's goals on Saturday in front of a crowd of 364, the largest attendance at home during pre-season.
Eleven minutes into the second half, Spalding's Jack James was sent off for a second yellow after a second rash tackle, this time on Jack Morrell.
The Pirates, playing against 10 men, dominated the second half but were unable to find the fifth that they deserved.