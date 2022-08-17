Bedford celebrate their winner against Barwell. Photo by Adrian Brown.

On Saturday, they secured their first win of the season with a 3-2 success at home to Barwell, but then on Monday night tasted defeat for the first time in a 3-1 reverse at Kings Langley.

Saturday’s game saw Bedford take the lead 14 minutes in when Tyrone Lewthwaite set up Connor Tomlinson who found the net, Lewthwaite then scoring the second himself.

Barwell soon pulled one back through Max Brogan, then equalised with 15 minutes to go when Brady Hickey took the ball past Alex Street and placed it in from an angle.

But Bedford would win it thanks to a placed effort from Tomlinson to send the home fans into ecstasy.

Monday saw Alex Lafleur put Langley in front, before two strikes from Cain Keller, either side of Hugh Alban-Jones’ goal back for Bedford, proved key.​​​​​​​