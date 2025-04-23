Merger deal off between Bedford Town and Real Bedford for now

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Title-chasing Bedford Town will not be merging with neighbours Real Bedford for next season as proposed.

The clubs had been in discussions about joining forces but a statement has been released saying: “We can confirm we will not be following through with any merger with Real Bedford FC this summer, and will remain as Bedford Town FC for the start of the 2025/26 season.

“Both clubs received communication from the Football Association requesting a deadline be met before the end of April to confirm the merger.

“Unfortunately, this does not give the clubs enough time to complete the necessary governance and agree significant details to finalise the deal in time.

Leon Lobjoit scores Bedford's Easter Monday winner at Hitchin. Photo by Simon Gill.

“We would like to thank the fans and people of Bedford for their contribution to these discussions over the last few months.

“The club look forward to finishing this season on the highest possible note.”

Six points out of six over Easter has left Bedford Town on the verge of an unlikely second successive promotion.

Kettering also had maximum points from the holiday games, and are just three points behind, but with a better goal difference than Bedford.

So it all comes down to this Saturday’s game as Bedford host Stourbridge at the Eyrie, knowing a point will bring the most unlikely of league titles and a second successive promotion.

Fans are advised to buy their tickets online for this Saturday to avoid disappointment at bedfordtownfc.ktckts.com.