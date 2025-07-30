Late goal sees Hemel Hempstead Town edge win in friendly at Bedford Town

Bedford Town's sternest pre-season game was evenly contested on Tuesday evening, as seasoned and consistent Enterprise National League South side Hemel Hempstead Town went away from the Eyrie with a narrow 1-0 win, courtesy of a late goal.

Although there were six trialists on show, boss Lee Bircham’s squad is taking shape, as the side contested their penultimate game before the league campaign starts on 9th August.

Bedford nearly took an early lead when a third minute pass from Junior Gyamfi found Shaun Jeffers, and despite beating the offside trap, the striker narrowly cleared the bar with his shot.

Dan Wilks denied Mauro Vilhete a few minutes later, stopping his angled shot.

Eddie Panter takes a tumble during the Tuesday night defeat by Hemel Hempstead. Photo by Adrian Brown.

Wilks then saved a George Williams free kick, pawing the ball away.

The visitors thought they had taken the lead in the 32nd minute when a free kick found Jordon Thompson at the right hand post to head home, but the flag had gone up for offside.

Later in the half, the Hemel defence were happy to see Tyrone Marsh’s free kick go a little high, then a counter from a corner eventually afforded Ryan Blake a go at goal, but Steve Arnold beat the shot away.

The second half, for the spectators anyway, was a struggle, as neither side took control, and the usual substitutions took place.

With five minutes left, Hemel broke the deadlock, when a cross from the left found Finley Wilkinson just inside the area, and he was allowed time to pick his spot and fire into the net.

Two minutes into added time, Eddie Panter’s effort was deflected off for a corner, and Hemel survived the kick just before the final whistle was blown.

The Eagles travel to Somerset for their final pre-season game on Saturday as they visit Southern League Premier Division South side Taunton Town (3pm).