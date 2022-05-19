Hockey masters turn on the style

Bedford HC hosted a successful masters tournament.

Held on May 5, organisers were lucky with beautiful weather.

There were four groups of six with great game play all round.

Everyone seemed to enjoy the versatility format, particularly giving shooting a go.

The winners of each group went into a semi-final seeing Mayfair Vixens face Luton Tornadoes and Grangers Blaze take on Westoning Diamonds.

With two tough semis played, Mayfair Vixens and Grangers Blaze made it to the finals with Jackie Stigwood and Jadine Brome umpiring.

The game saw Grangers take an early lead with some lovely shooting from Beth and Kellise and soon they were 6-0 ahead.

But Mayfair Vixens were determined to fight back, with some excellent defensive play by their GD Fay and some super interceptions by their WA Katie.

Grangers kept their heads and managed to maintain their lead, winning comfortably in the end.

It was a great game by both teams and good umpiring.

There were some fabulous crazy socks and dressing up, particularly from Cranfield Gems and Bedford Foxes.

But the winners of the crazy socks competition were Absolute, with matching socks, hair and face paint.

Cranfield Comets won the sportsmanship prize.