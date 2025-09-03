Hereford hit back for a point after fine first half by visiting Bedford Town

A spirited second half comeback from Hereford saw Bedford Town have to be content with just a point in a 2-2 draw at Edgar Street, after the visitors had stormed into a two-goal lead in the opening 16 minutes on Tuesday night.

It followed a 1-0 defeat at title favourites AFC Fylde on Saturday.

Goals from Ryan Blake and Tyrone Marsh put the Eagles in a commanding position at Hereford, but a superb strike from Lawson D'Ath and a late equaliser from Montel Gibson saw the hosts earn a share of the spoils.

Bedford got off to the perfect start, stunning the home crowd just four minutes in.

Ryan Blake gives Bedford the lead at Hereford. Photo by Simon Gill.

Ellis Brown found an unmarked Ryan Blake at the back post, who headed the ball across goal and into the net to take an early lead.

The Bulls attempted to find an immediate response, but it was Bircham's men who were clinical.

In the 16th minute, following some defensive sloppiness from Hereford, the in-form Tyrone Marsh, returning from suspension, picked up a loose ball, composed himself, and fired a left-footed shot past the keeper to double the lead.

Hereford keeper Theo Richardson had to be at his best to keep the scoreline from getting worse, pulling off two fine saves to deny Lewis Coyle and Blake from close range before the break.

The Eagles went into the half with a comfortable two-goal cushion, leaving the home side with a mountain to climb.

But the second half saw a much-improved Hereford side, spurred on by a double substitution that introduced Remaye Campbell and Montel Gibson.

The change seemed to inject new life into the attack, and the pressure began to build.

The comeback began in the 68th minute from a set piece. A Hereford corner was cleared out to D'Ath, who unleashed a powerful, low half-volley from 25 yards out that flew through a crowded box and into the back of the net, igniting the home crowd.

As the Bulls pushed for an equaliser, Bedford still posed a threat on the counter, with substitute Shaun Jeffers forcing a good save from Richardson.

However, it was Hereford's night for a late comeback.

In the 87th minute, after Bedford goalkeeper Wilks dropped a cross, Montel Gibson was on hand to poke the ball home and level the score.

It was an exciting end to the game, as both teams pushed for a winner in the final moments, but the points were ultimately shared in what proved to be a thrilling National League North encounter.

The draw was a frustrating yet fair result, with Bedford dominating the first half and Hereford showing immense fighting spirit in the second.

The Eagles next host a visit by Curzon Ashton this Saturday.