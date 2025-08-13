Fine four-point first week start for promoted Real Bedford

Real Bedford enjoyed a four-point haul from their first two games as they began life in the Southern League Premier Division Central this week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The promoted Pirates had made the perfect start to life at Step 3 in front of an opening day record crowd of 523 with Saturday's 2-1 home win over Spalding United.

And on Tuesday night they came away from their first away game with a 0-0 draw at Needham Market.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We had to put bodies on the line but getting a clean sheet away from home is a real positive,” said manager Rob Sinclair. “But we know in possession we can be miles better.

Promoted Real Bedford took four points from their first two games this week.

"You want to win every game, but it’s been a positive start this week and we will look to build on it with another tough game at Halesowen on Saturday.”

On Saturday, the Tulips grabbed the lead on the half hour as Jack Roberts fired home after a superb ball from Connor Johnson.

But Real were level in first half stoppage time as Joey Evans headed home an inch-perfect cross by Josh Setchell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Five minutes into the second half the game had been turned completely on its head as Evans struck again from acounter attack as Archie Jones crossed for Evans to once again tap home.

Ampthill secured their second Spartan South Midlands League Division One home draw on Tuesday as they battled all the way in a 1-1 deadlock against early league leaders Everett Rovers.

It ended Rovers run of three wins as the Amps battled back to level against the league newcomers with a Sam Holmes penalty.