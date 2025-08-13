Fine four-point first week start for promoted Real Bedford
The promoted Pirates had made the perfect start to life at Step 3 in front of an opening day record crowd of 523 with Saturday's 2-1 home win over Spalding United.
And on Tuesday night they came away from their first away game with a 0-0 draw at Needham Market.
"We had to put bodies on the line but getting a clean sheet away from home is a real positive,” said manager Rob Sinclair. “But we know in possession we can be miles better.
"You want to win every game, but it’s been a positive start this week and we will look to build on it with another tough game at Halesowen on Saturday.”
On Saturday, the Tulips grabbed the lead on the half hour as Jack Roberts fired home after a superb ball from Connor Johnson.
But Real were level in first half stoppage time as Joey Evans headed home an inch-perfect cross by Josh Setchell.
Five minutes into the second half the game had been turned completely on its head as Evans struck again from acounter attack as Archie Jones crossed for Evans to once again tap home.
Ampthill secured their second Spartan South Midlands League Division One home draw on Tuesday as they battled all the way in a 1-1 deadlock against early league leaders Everett Rovers.
It ended Rovers run of three wins as the Amps battled back to level against the league newcomers with a Sam Holmes penalty.