Eagles let lead slip again while Ampthill and Read Bedford also suffer defeats

Rene Howe heads the ball on at Ilkeston on Saturday. Photo: Adrian Brown.

At home to Leiston the previous week, Bedford led 2-0 early on only for the visitors to score three goals in five minutes to turn the game around and eventually win 4-3.

This time, Bedford again led 2-0 – this time after 13 minutes – before three goals in eight second-half minutes saw the Robins prevail.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bedford got off to the perfect start, as just 48 seconds in, Joe Butterworth placed a fine effort into the corner of the net from just outside the penalty area after Ilkeston had lost possession in midfield.

Ilkeston then gifted Bedford a second when Joe Wilson’s back pass was misplaced straight to Connor Tomlinson who had time to pick his spot and finish low into the net on 13 minutes.

But after the hosts had missed several chances before the break, they took three in quick succession after it, with Henri Wilder heading home on 53 minutes, former Premier League star Leroy Lita hammering home a stunning volley two minutes later, and then Wilson making amends for his earlier error by slamming in the third on 61.

Rene Howe had a goal disallowed for offside for Bedford who knocked on the door but couldn’t find the elusive equaliser.

Advertisement

Advertisement

They now prepare to go to Stourbridge on Saturday and then host Stratford Town on Tuesday night, knowing points are crucial if they’re to pull away from the drop zone in the SPL Premier Central.

*Elsewhere, Kempston Rovers were without a game but Ampthill Town's new year run of success hit the buffers at the weekend when they went down 2-0 at Eaton Socon in Spartan South Midlands League Division One.

The Amps had pulled off seven straight league wins since Christmas but two second-half goals sent them to a watery grave at River Road.

Ampthill now go to Amersham on Saturday for the last of four away trips in a row and will need to find more cohesion and desire as they aim to build on their current third place in the standings.

Advertisement

Advertisement