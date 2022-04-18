Bedford Town players thanking fans for their after Saturday's game secured the league title

An excellent crowd of 802 saw Connor Tomlinson score both goals, in the 12th and 74th minutes to earn the three points and seal the silverware.

Rivals Berkhamsted were beaten 3-2 at home by seventh-placed Harlow Town, conceding goals in the 84th and 93rd minutes after leading 2-1 with less than a quarter of an hour to play.

Gary Setchell’s side top the table with an unassailable lead on 86 points from 35 games, with Berko on 78 from 36.

Bedford Town players celebrate their title win with supporters on Saturday PICTURES COURTESY www.bedfordeagles.net

Eagles’ title win means they will play in the Championship game against the winners of Division One South on Saturday, April 30.

In the meantime they take on Spartan South Midlands Premier Division side Leighton Town in the Bedfordshire Senior Cup final at Luton Town on Tuesday, April 26, so it could be an historic treble for the fantastic young Eagles.

Completing their league fixtures, Bedford travel to St Neots Town this afternoon (Easter Monday) and are back at the Eyrie for the visit of Aylesbury United FC on Saturday (April 23).