Bedford Town’s miracle men win unlikely title for a second successive promotion
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Twenty minutes later the side were crowned champions when captain Ryan Blake lifted the league trophy to the delight of most of the 2,186 fans inside the ground and the Eagles are now bound for an unlikely place in next season's National League North or South.
Blake, who last scored on 15th February, opened Bedford’s account in the 13th minute when a Sam Brown throw was headed back to the Eagles No.3, and he launched a high pass towards the far post where Blake beat his marker to the ball to swipe it across goal and in via the right hand post.
A lot of tension inside the ground was released from the strike, and eased even more when the news filtered through that Banbury had scored against long standing rivals, Kettering Town - the only other side that had a chance of the title.
Before the goal, the visitors were looking to crash the party with a couple of headers from corners that were too close for comfort.
In midfield, Khanya Leshabela played like a man possessed, dispossessing away players, and covering every blade of artificial grass in the middle.
His passing nearly afforded an opportunity for Blake to bag his brace, on 21 minutes, with a lovely through ball, but Lewys Benjamin was fast out of his goal to collect.
Leshabela then had a chance for himself when he nicked the ball off Verma, and homed in on goal, but didn’t get the required shot in as he scuffed the ball wide.
The midfielder then picked up a loose ball in midfield, before giving it to Leon Lobjoit, who in turn fed it to Lewis Green, who crossed into the area for the incoming Lewis Hilliard, but his shot on the run just cleared the bar.
With a big second half to come, the news filtered through that Kettering were 2-1 to the good at half time, and the nerves started jangling a bit more.
Chances were few from both sides, and midway through the half, a game of pinball was played in the Eagles box, and just as tame as any attempted clearance, the desire to equalise looked the same.
The ball was eventually marshalled off for a goal kick, and hearts could be lowered back down inside the rib cage.
Before the heart stopping moment, Carl Mensah’s vicious shot narrowly cleared the bar.
The Eagles scored the vital second goal with 16 minutes remaining, when a corner wasn’t dealt with by the previously safe hands of Benjamin, and as the ball dropped to the ground, Jack Davies pounced onto it to turn it into the net, for only his second goal of the season.
As the clock ticked down, more news filtered through the crowd that Banbury had equalised against Kettering, and the celebrations on the terraces were starting.
Lobjoit, hoping to add to his tally of 27 league goals, was denied twice by Benjamin, but it didn’t matter in the end, as his contribution over the season helped make sure that Bedford ended as champions to clinch a second successive promotion.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.