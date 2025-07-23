Bedford Town win eight goal thriler against young Watford side

Bedford Town beat a young Watford side in a thilling pre-season friendly.

Bedford Town beat a Watford XI – predominantly 1st and 2nd year pros – 5-3, to give the Eagles’ new look National League North team a footballing test.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The game set off at pace with both sides passing the ball crisply and accurately over the perfect 3G surface.

And after just seven minutes Tyrone Marsh converted a Lewis Colye corner for the first goal, Watford responded only for a move to break down a Eagles counter attack gained a corner which was headed home by QPR trialist potential loan player.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both teams carried on pressing for goals, with Watford earning a 40th minute penalty converted by Edwards, bringing them back into the game. The respite didn’t last long with Lewis Coyle intercepting a pass near the edge of the Watford box and duly scoring Eagles 3rd goal in the 42nd minute 3-1 to the Eagles at Half time

Lee Birtcham Kicked off the 2nd half with the starting line up Watford made just two substitutions, Watford came at the Eagles determined to decrease the deficit and in the 61st minute a superb cross was hammer headed hope by Moulton.

Substitutions from both teams stared to be made, and in the 76th minutes sub Elliot Simmons restored the Eagles’ two goal cushion. But the game was not over Watford kept pressing the Eagles defence and were rewarded with a goal in the 88th minute from Lawson.

Bruno Andre then popped up and slotted hope a great low and hard shot on 90 minutes to seal a 5-3 victory for the Eagles.