Bedford Town win eight goal thriler against young Watford side
The game set off at pace with both sides passing the ball crisply and accurately over the perfect 3G surface.
And after just seven minutes Tyrone Marsh converted a Lewis Colye corner for the first goal, Watford responded only for a move to break down a Eagles counter attack gained a corner which was headed home by QPR trialist potential loan player.
Both teams carried on pressing for goals, with Watford earning a 40th minute penalty converted by Edwards, bringing them back into the game. The respite didn’t last long with Lewis Coyle intercepting a pass near the edge of the Watford box and duly scoring Eagles 3rd goal in the 42nd minute 3-1 to the Eagles at Half time
Lee Birtcham Kicked off the 2nd half with the starting line up Watford made just two substitutions, Watford came at the Eagles determined to decrease the deficit and in the 61st minute a superb cross was hammer headed hope by Moulton.
Substitutions from both teams stared to be made, and in the 76th minutes sub Elliot Simmons restored the Eagles’ two goal cushion. But the game was not over Watford kept pressing the Eagles defence and were rewarded with a goal in the 88th minute from Lawson.
Bruno Andre then popped up and slotted hope a great low and hard shot on 90 minutes to seal a 5-3 victory for the Eagles.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.