Bedford Town slump continues as they let two-goal lead slip to lose at Ware

It was a third straight defeat for the the former table-topping Eagles in second place in Southern League Premier Division One Central and drew Ware closer to them in third, just two points behind though having played a game more.

Bedford started the game very well and were ahead after just 15 minutes.

Leon Lobjoit played the ball to Henry Dudley in a great position, but he played it back to Lobjoit, who calmly finished.

Leon Lobjoit strikes for goal at Ware on Saturday. Photo by Simon Gill.

Six minutes later, it was 2-0 when a ball across the box fell nicely for Lobjoit again who slotted the ball away for the second time in the match.

But four minutes later, Ware pulled one back as a great ball in scrambled around the box before Alex Warman bundled it home.

The second half was no different in the way of goals as Ware were soon level.

A great corner in was met by Jon Clements, who made it 2-2 just three minutes into the second half.

Two minutes later and Ware were ahead for the first time.

A ball through to Clements saw the striker slot home his second goal of the game and his second in two minutes.