Bedford Town rocked by AFC Telford goals rush as rivals leapfrog them at the top
Bedford coach Tony Joyce said: “I thought we were excellent for the first 25-30 minutes.
“We knew they'd have possession but we said stay in the game for as long as possible.
“We went ahead, but then we had that seven or eight minute blip no team wants to have. But we didn't roll over and die.
“Telford are a really good side and probably favourites to win the league.
“We came here top of the league and they were bang up for it.
“It is a horrible scoreline that flatters them a bit and I can't fault our players.
“We have had a lot of good results in a brilliant run and that is one blip, so we carry on.
“We are still second and massively punching above our weight.
“Our aim was to stay in the league and I think we're going to do that now – and we would love to make it into that top five.
“We have some really good players and we will bounce back.”
Huw Dawson put Bedford ahead with their first real chance on 13 minutes, but Matthew Stenson levelled matters on 31 minutes and put them ahead three minutes later.
Carl Mensah then headed another Telford chance off the line before Orrin Pendley headed a third on 38 minutes.
Jordan Piggott then all but sealed the points with a free header on 41 minutes – four goals in 10 minutes for the Bucks.
Telford's fifth came from Matthew Brogan on 54 minutes, Piggott with the sixth three minutes later.
Huw Dawson scored another consolation for Bedford on 64 minutes.