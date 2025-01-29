Bedford Town rocked by AFC Telford goals rush as rivals leapfrog them at the top

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

AFC Telford United replaced Bedford Town at the top of the Southern League Premier Central table with an emphatic 6-2 spanking of the visiting Eagles on Tuesday night.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bedford coach Tony Joyce said: “I thought we were excellent for the first 25-30 minutes.

“We knew they'd have possession but we said stay in the game for as long as possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We went ahead, but then we had that seven or eight minute blip no team wants to have. But we didn't roll over and die.

Eagles action from the defeat at Telford - Photo by Adrian Brown.

“Telford are a really good side and probably favourites to win the league.

“We came here top of the league and they were bang up for it.

“It is a horrible scoreline that flatters them a bit and I can't fault our players.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have had a lot of good results in a brilliant run and that is one blip, so we carry on.

“We are still second and massively punching above our weight.

“Our aim was to stay in the league and I think we're going to do that now – and we would love to make it into that top five.

“We have some really good players and we will bounce back.”

Huw Dawson put Bedford ahead with their first real chance on 13 minutes, but Matthew Stenson levelled matters on 31 minutes and put them ahead three minutes later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carl Mensah then headed another Telford chance off the line before Orrin Pendley headed a third on 38 minutes.

Jordan Piggott then all but sealed the points with a free header on 41 minutes – four goals in 10 minutes for the Bucks.

Telford's fifth came from Matthew Brogan on 54 minutes, Piggott with the sixth three minutes later.

Huw Dawson scored another consolation for Bedford on 64 minutes.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​