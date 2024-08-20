Bedford Town preparing to return home to play on new artificial pitch next month
It’s been a busy time at the Eyrie with the last game, a momentous 2-1 win over Waltham Abbey 2-1 in the play-off final in front of over 2,000 fans, played on grass.
Work started with main contractors PST Sports in early July removing 4,000 tons of topsoil, replacing it with 3,000 tons of aggregate, forming the base of the new Eyrie pitch - a new FIFA standard state of the art 3G surface.
Already completed are the new pitch surround fence and hard standing. Underway now is final levelling and the installation of the dynamic base and shock pad.
The carpet, the green artificial grass on top of all, will finally be laid and football can return.
In addition, the flood lights are being upgraded to latest LED illuminators.