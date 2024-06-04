Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Promoted Bedford Town have confirmed their first two pre-season friendlies.

The first will be away at Beaconsfield Town on Saturday, 6th July.

The Rams, recently relegated from the Southern League Premier South, recently confirmed new manager Garry Haylock will manage their side as they look to bounce back to step three football at the first time of asking.

The fixture will kick off at 1pm at Holloways Park.

Bedford Town celebrate promotion last month. Photo by Tom Hall.

The Eagles will also face a QPR U23 development side for the second consecutive pre-season.

Due to ground renovations at the Eyrie, the 'home' fixture will be played at Top Field, the home of Hitchin Town FC.

Lee Bircham welcomed the developing talents of EFL Championship side Queens Park Rangers last pre-season, in only his sixth game in charge.

Rangers' U23 manager Paul Furlong will bring a strong side of pro players in a tough test for Bedford.

The fixture will take place on Friday, 12th July, kicking off at 7pm.

Ticketing information for the fixture will be announced later in the summer. Further friendlies will be announced over the coming weeks.

Bedford have made the decision to increase Season Ticket prices, after significant inflation pressures and freezing prices for the past two seasons.

However, the new season of course brings new opponents in a 22-team league, which equates to more matches and more savings.

Adults tickets are £200 with concessions (U21 and over 65) at £130 and 10-15-year-olds £60. U10s are admitted free.