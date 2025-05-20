Bedford Town boss Lee Bircham signs extended contract after back to back promotions

Bedford Town manager Lee Bircham has signed a new contract to keep him at the Eyrie until the summer of 2027.

After guiding the Eagles to back-to-back promotions and a return to Step 2 football for the first time since 2007 and only the second time in their history, he had attracted substantial interest from clubs across the National League system.

Bircham was under contract with the club for next season, but following discussions with the board has signed an extension.

“I’m really happy to be staying on at the club,” he said.

Lee Bircham celebrates a second successive promotion - and now an extended contract as Bedford Town boss.

“It’s taken a little while to iron out some details, but the club means a lot to me and we couldn’t turn our back on the last two seasons of achievement.

“As a club, we know the task at hand and we know the difficulties we will face.

“However, we went into last season the same, so we will embrace it and give it a go just like we always do.

“Everyone at Bedford loves a good underdog story, so we might just surprise a few.”

Bedford have been confirmed in next season’s National League North by the FA.

Last time they played in what was then the Conference South, but this time around they will take on sides from across the northern half of the country.

Other new faces to enter the division next season will be AFC Fylde, relegated from the National League’s top flight, plus fellow promoted sides AFC Telford United, Macclesfield FC, Merthyr Town and Worksop Town.

The full list of sides for next season reads: AFC Fylde, AFC Telford United, Alfreton Town, Bedford Town, Buxton, Chorley, Curzon Ashton, Darlington, Hereford, Kidderminster Harriers, King’s Lynn Town, Leamington, Macclesfield, Marine, Merthyr Town, Oxford Town, Peterborough Sports, Radcliffe, Scarborough Athletic, South Shields, Southport, Spennymoor Town, Worksop Town and either Scunthorpe United or Chester FC, who meet in the National League North play-off final on Sunday.

Real Bedford, meanwhile, will be in the SPL Premier Central following their promotion.

The rest of their new league consists of: AFC Sudbury, Alvechurch, Banbury United, Barwell, Bishop’s Stortford, Bromsgrove Sporting, Bury Town, Halesowen Town, Harborough Town, Kettering Town, Leiston, Needham Market, Quorn, Real Bedford, Redditch United, Royston Town, Spalding United, St Ives Town, Stamford, Stourbridge, Stratford Town and Worcester City.

Kempston Rovers will remain in the Spartan South Midlands Premier Division.

All allocations remain subject to change, pending any appeals, ahead of final ratification in the coming weeks.

The Eagles have confirmed their first two pre-season friendlies with a game away at St Neots Town on Saturday, 12th July and a return trip to Somerset to take on Taunton Town on Saturday, 2nd August, both kicking off at 3pm.