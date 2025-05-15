Bedford Town are placed in National League North following title success

Boss Lee Bircham celebrates after Bedford won the title. Photo: Bedford Town FC.

Bedford Town have been confirmed in next season’s National League North after the FA issued their league allocations on Thursday.

The Eagles were promoted to step two for only the second time in their history after winning the SPL Premier Central title.

But unlike the last occasion when they played in what was then the Conference South, this time around they will take on sides from across the northern half of the country.

Other new faces to enter the division next season will be AFC Fylde, relegated from the National League’s top flight, plus fellow promoted sides AFC Telford United, Macclesfield FC, Merthyr Town and Worksop Town.

The full list of sides for next season reads: AFC Fylde, AFC Telford United, Alfreton Town, Bedford Town, Buxton, Chorley, Curzon Ashton, Darlington, Hereford, Kidderminster Harriers, King’s Lynn Town, Leamington, Macclesfield, Marine, Merthyr Town, Oxford Town, Peterborough Sports, Radcliffe, Scarborough Athletic, South Shields, Southport, Spennymoor Town, Worksop Town and either Scunthorpe United or Chester FC, who meet in the National League North play-off final on Sunday.

Real Bedford, meanwhile, will be in the SPL Premier Central following their promotion.

The rest of their new league consists of: AFC Sudbury, Alvechurch, Banbury United, Barwell, Bishop’s Stortford, Bromsgrove Sporting, Bury Town, Halesowen Town, Harborough Town, Kettering Town, Leiston, Needham Market, Quorn, Real Bedford, Redditch United, Royston Town, Spalding United, St Ives Town, Stamford, Stourbridge, Stratford Town and Worcester City.

Kempston Rovers will remain in the Spartan South Midlands Premier Division.

All allocations remain subject to change, pending any appeals, ahead of final ratification in the coming weeks.