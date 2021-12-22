Bedford FC managers resign amid reports new owner wants to take club into Premier League

.

Bedford FC have announced the resignation of their manager and assistant manager with immediate effect. It follows national media reports that 'a Bitcoin podcaster has bought the non-league club and wants to take them to the Premier League.'

The Bedford FC club statement on Twitter reads: Bedford FC are extremely sad to announce that manager, Jason Goldman and assistant manager Martin Wells have resigned from the club with immediate effect.

Bedford FC would like to thank them both for all their efforts which has seen Bedford stay within the top 8 of the league all season. Through their hard work and dedication, along with that of those additional volunteers they brought to the club, they created a great environment for the players to develop and grow. They will be sorely missed and we wish them all the very best for the future.

There is, however, no mention that the club is reported to have been bought this week by ambitious Peter McCormack, who will take over as chairman - with dreams of taking it into the Premier Division. Considering a name change, he has already set up a website for 'Real Bedford' and hopes to attract international interest.

Currently seventh in Spartan South Midlands League Division One, Bedford FC would need nine promotions - and a lot of investment to reach the top flight. They lost 6-1 to Northampton Sileby Rangers at the weekend.

In a BBC interview with Three Counties Radio reported on the BBC Sport website, McCormack, described as a 'bitcoin podcaster' said: "Absolutely this might not work, but if you're going to go out and do a project like this, I think you have to be ambitious, you've got to have big goals and I'm not going to take over a football club and say that my goal is two promotions," he said. "What kind of ambition is that?

"My ambition is to bring league football to Bedford, the town I'm from and the town I love, and to give something to the people around here. You have to have an ambitious target, I think it would be embarrassing not to say you want to do something good.

"I've been sitting down with some of the major players in Bitcoin, people who are considerably wealthy, and I've been pitching them the dream. So far, everybody I've spoken to wants to put money into this.

"We are looking to raise what would be considered a staggering amount for a club of this size."

McCormack sets out in his 'Peter McLasso' Twitter feed that there is a "global army of #bitcoin holders and companies who can get behind this".