Only two games in Division 1 survived but Town are on song at the moment and overcame the home artificial surface to come back down the motorway with 3 valuable points.Sam Holmes has found the goal regularly of late and he did not take too long to home in on the target at the weekend, finishing off a good Town link up after just five minutes. Exchanges remained even in the first period until a fluent move down the right saw Phil Draycott add Town's second on forty minutes.But Athletic had the last say in the first half when Jess Adcock reduced the arrears in injury time, Yet Ampthill remained in control in the second half and increased their lead late in the game when Dan Watson was bundled off the ball in the area and Jamie Cerminara rifled home the penalty.But Lutterworth were not finished and Alex Rhodes cut the deficit five minutes from time to make it a nervous finish. However Ampthill completed a magnificent seventh away win from 8 matches with another accomplished performance.It is now four wins from five games which has taken them into play off places. They were due to host fourth placed Northampton Sileby Rangers on Tuesday evening but that was postponed due to a frozen ground.Basement side London Tigers are the visitors on Saturday when Town will be bidding to make it a month of victories.. They then have five away games in February which begins with a trip to Holmer Green on Tuesday in a Division 1 cup semi final Town's next home game is in a month's time against Burton Park.