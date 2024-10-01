Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

After a bumpy ride in September Ampthill returned to the winning trail with a 2-1 triumph at Huntingdon on Saturday, writes Eric Turner.

Following a draw and two defeats, the Amps secured their only success of the month after a dominant first half display and they made a B road to the three points with goals from Josh Bamford and Will Barrett.

The Amps worked tirelessly in the first half at Jubilee Park and might have had more goals before the hosts pulled a goal back after the break.

But Town asserted themselves later in the game with the defence consolidating and they might have extended their lead as they earned their third away win of the campaign.

Town had the Hunters on the back foot from the opening exchanges and after Bamford put a header over, a 10th minute Mark Bunker free kick was blasted home by Will Barrett from close in.

Tierlin Wilson put a header over from a flag kick as the Amps had much the better of the half and Barrett had another effort ruled out for offside.

Lawrence Burton was having a profitable afternoon on the wing against his full back and tested him out a few times before he outpaced him again to set up a Josh Bamford header to double Town's lead in the 38th minute.

Burton had another chance which he could not finish while Kai McArthur saw a shot well saved.

Although Burton had another opening early in the second half Town lacked their previous authority and they paid the price when Raj Badiani latched on to a through ball and fired home from 15 yards on 64 minutes.

The Hunters were unlucky to hit the post from an Ian King effort as Town slackened their grip.

But that was a danger signal and they regained their composure and creativity.

The Amps had opportunities to add to their tally with substitute Josh Williams and newcomer Jaden Browne both using their pace but crossing into the goalmouth with no end product.

But it was a good performance and the slender scoreline does not tell the story of Town's first half control when the Hunters were the prey to Town's attacking prowess.

Town are at home to Long Buckby on Saturday in league action and will be looking for a good home show after reverses in league and FA Vase.