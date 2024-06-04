Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Bedford Cricket Club's Women's XI narrowly missed out on a place at the Home Counties League Finals Day despite a double victory against Stony Stratford and Flitwick on Sunday.

Both games were close, with Bedford seeing off Flitwick by nine runs in the first game while defeating Stony Stratford by 15 runs in the second, but they miss out on a spot at Finals Day thanks to a worse head-to-head record against Banbury from Oxfordshire.

Lucy Sellers top-scored against Flitwick as Bedford posted a nett score of 275 whilst a late flurry of runs for Flitwick captain Holly Reeder was not enough as Flitwick could only reach 266.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sellers was once again in the runs in the second game and, supported by Sophie Pomfrey, led Bedford to a nett 284 with Stony Stratford only amassing 269 in response.

Bedford CC Women - missed out on finals day, despite two wins.

In the Men's divisions, there were two comfortable wins for the Sunday first and second XI's in the Bedfordshire County Cricket League.

Shiv Odedra was the stand out for the first XI, helping Bedford recover from 93-5 against Eggington Foresters to post a total of 223-8, with Odedra (73) sharing a century stand with Manvir Chauhan (47).

Attention then turned to ball in hand, and Odedra kept his momentum up in gaining a wicket with the very first delivery of Eggington's innings; taking 3-8 and helping skittle their opponents for just 85 at The Bury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first XI now sit third in a relatively congested top half of Division One.

The second XI also enjoyed a similarly comfortable afternoon in chasing down Biggleswade second XI's 86 with ease in Division Five.

Three wickets apiece for Malik Shahzad and Syed Bukhari did the majority of the damage with the ball for Bedford whilst Manish Kumar's swift 32 helped break the back of the serene chase.

The Saturday XI's struggles continue in Division Four of the Northamptonshire Cricket League as they fell by nine wickets to Sun Hardingstone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Maninder Singh's 44 was the only score of note in an innings of 101 that saw multiple wickets thrown away in a tepid Bedford batting innings, before the visitors strolled to their target with half of their innings to spare.