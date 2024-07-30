Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bedford Cricket Club’s Saturday side dragged themselves clear of the Northamptonshire League Division Four relegation zone at the weekend with a thumping 159-run victory against Rushden and Higham Town at the Bury.

Jonny Dove and Ramkumar Jayaraman shared a superb stand of 166 to anchor a mega Bedford total of 310-6, with Dove scoring his fifth century in Bedford colours with an excellent 105.

Jayaraman’s 80 also played a big part as Bedford recovered from 33-3 to post an almost unassailable score.

Matthew Wildman’s 56 in response was the only score of note as Manvir Chauhan (4-26) and three wickets for Dove secured the comfortable win and secured back-to-back victories for the first time this season as Bedford found some form at a key time of the season.

Jonny Dove - fifth ton for Bedford helps them out the drop zone.

A totally free weekend for Bedford Cricket Club’s Sunday sides allowed rivals to consolidate positions in the Bedfordshire County League, and it was Markyate who took full advantage in Division One, beating league leaders, Biddenham by three wickets.

Sam Kumar top-scored for Biddenham as they posted 173-7 from their 40 overs and, despite regular wickets falling for Markyate, opening batsman Gidron Pope could not be moved and it was his 90 that propelled Markyate closer to the one automatic promotion spot; although Biddenham still hold the cards.

The Women’s XI secured a walkover victory against Luton Women but still remain behind league leaders St Margaretsbury.

Bedford’s U15 side made sure there was a winner takes all finale to the U15 Bedfordshire North Division against Olney Town on 8th August as they saw off Harrold by eight wickets.

Connor Brownridge’s two wickets helped restrict Harrold to 98-5 from their 20 overs and retired 30s from Hrishi Sharma and Alex Sawyer helped Bedford chase that total a little over four overs to spare.