Bedford hockey masters strike gold

A week of hard-fought matches for two Bedford Masters, Dave Appleton and Kate Costin culminated in gold medal winning performances by the pair, playing in the European Masters Championships in Valencia.

Dave earned his 22nd England cap in Outdoor play, adding to his 5 in Indoor competition, seeing action with the England Men’s O40s, whilst Kate has now notched up 35 international caps, stepping up this year to play for the England Women’s O40s.

The England men put in a particularly dominant performance beating Spain, 5-1; Ireland, 9-2; Scotland, 5-1; France, 16-2, in the play-offs and 10-0 in the semi-finals; and concluding with a 7-1 victory over Ireland in the finals. Outstanding play by Dave in the final, which led to England lifting the winning trophy, saw him awarded the Player of the Match Award.

The women’s journey to the finals opened with a 5-0 win over the Czech Republic, followed by a 12-0 goal fest against Alliance, Kate bagging four of the goals. Next up was a 3-1 victory over Spain; 2-0 against Germany; 5-1 in the semi-finals with the Czech Republic; and a 1-0 gold-winning performance in the final against Wales.

It was also a golden weekend for two other Bedford Masters, Becca Budd and Andrea Mason, after they travelled to Greater Manchester to represent the East in the Regional WO50s Tournament.

The competition had them take on teams from the South East, South Central, West, North West, Midlands, London and Yorkshire & North.

Playing in intense heat, with a gruelling schedule of play, the East remained undefeated in all their 7 matches, Becca and Andrea returning south as gold medal winners.