Scaredy cats! Brits are scared of spooky horror films

Gen Z really are softies - when it comes to watching scary films.

A poll of 2,000 adults found 70 per cent of them watch through their fingers or hide behind another viewer. But this drops to just 36 per cent of older Gen X.

More than a tenth (12 per cent) of younger viewers must crack jokes the whole way through a spooky flick to cope with the contents. With just 13 per cent actively enjoying them and declaring themselves ‘rarely’ scared by what is on the screen.

The research, which also found 47 per cent are planning a Halloween movie night at home, was commissioned by M&M’S, which teamed up with pop twins Jedward to watch a spooky film inside Britain’s most haunted house, The Ancient Ram Inn.

They said: “We love Halloween, but this challenge was next-level scary. Creaky floors, flickering lights and lots of jump scares. The only thing that got us through was watching together and having plenty of snacks in between screams.”

The study also found 19 per cent of all adults reckon they’ve had something spooky or paranormal happen while watching a spooky film at home. And this rises to 42 per cent of Gen Zs, with 25 per cent of them feeling like something was in the room with them.

Nearly a third (32 per cent) felt a mysterious chill in the air, and 29 per cent heard ‘strange noises’ like creaking, scratching or other unexplained sounds. As a result, a quarter of adults polled will put on a comedy or a light-hearted show after a scary flick to help them calm down.

While three quarters have fun by playing a prank on a loved one or pal during a scary movie, like creeping up on them after going to the bathroom or sneakily switching lights off. Other ways adults get through watching spooky films included keeping the lights on (13 per cent) or using snacks as a distraction (24 per cent). While 11 per cent will nonchalantly check their phones during particularly scary moments, and 10 per cent will keep a pet nearby for comfort.

The M&M'S study, which was carried out to support the brand’s latest platform It’s More Fun Together, and carried out via OnePoll.com, found 32 per cent prefer family-friendly Halloween movies to those designed to spook viewers.

Movies adults enjoy watching around Halloween:

1. Harry Potter

2. Ghostbusters

3. The Addams Family

4. Beetlejuice

5. Hocus Pocus

6. The Nightmare Before Christmas

7. Gremlins

8. The Witches

9. Hotel Transylvania

10. Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-rabbit