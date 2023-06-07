And after years of self-neglect and fad diets, the busy mum found herself tipping the scales at 18 stone while squeezing into a dress size 24 - and knew she had to make a change.

A busy 18 stone mum desperate to get trim used her annual leave to join a weight loss group and dropped six dress sizes. Kelly Rogers piled on the pounds after second helpings and boozy weekends took their toll.

The mum-of-two struggled to commit to a healthy regime after always vowing “the diet will start on Monday”. And after years of self-neglect and fad diets, she found herself tipping the scales at 18 stone while squeezing into a dress size 24.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But Kelly, a payroll administrator, finally vowed to banish her unhealthy diet, in December 2021, and even joined a weight loss group. She decided to fully commit to her plan and booked off every Friday from work for 12 weeks to aid her transformation.

She lost six stone and dropped six dress sizes - now tipping the scales at 11st 8lbs and slipping into a size 10 with ease. She now weighs an incredible 11st 8lbs and sports a dress size 10.

Most Popular

Kelly, 45, from Fforestfach in Swansea, Wales, said: “I knew I had to make a change. I completely changed my eating habits and banished the weekend drinking binges.

“I even enrolled in a local weight loss group which I booked time off work every Friday to attend. In the first week, I lost 8lbs which made me determined to lose more.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I even took up boxing at the gym where my son works and the weight started dropping off me. It’s amazing to think how far taking those annual leave days has taken me.

Kelly Rogers, 45, piled on the pounds after second helpings and boozy weekends took their toll. But she now looks like a different person after losing six stone.

‘’Having that extra day, just to myself to focus on my weight loss made the world of difference.’’ Becoming a first-time mum aged 19, Kelly found herself navigating how to balance home life and her work.

During the week, she’d make homemade meals like spaghetti bolognese and curry, but would often find herself eating two portions and then the leftovers. “I’ve never had a sweet tooth but if there were leftovers, I’d have to finish them and I’d be eating double and sometimes triple portions,’’ she said.

“I’ve always been a working mum, so I’d want to make the most of the weekends with the kids which meant McDonald’s or getting a takeaway in. It was fun for the kids and easy for me but all this meant my weight was just going up and up.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

When her children got older, Kelly found herself indulging in a Friday night bottle of wine followed by excess weekend tipples. With this came late-night takeaways and fatty hangover cures like bacon butties and fry-ups.

Kelly, a mum-of-two from Wales, knew she had to make a change.

However, Kelly - who is mum to Cory, 26, and Kai, 19 - knew that she had to make a change in December 2021 after an ‘’indulgent Christmas’’. She poured all her efforts into making healthier food choices and ditching the excessive weekend drinking.

In January 2021, she joined a local weight-loss group which she attended by booking time off work every Friday. Within the first three months, Kelly lost four stone and had dropped down to a dress size 18.

“I even took up boxing at the gym my son, Kai, works at and I love it,’’ she explained. “I cut down my portions and made sure my plate was full of fresh vegetables.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I felt thankful to my boss for letting me attend the Friday group sessions because it really helped me stay focused. Being able to share my weight loss journey with others was important because we kept each other going.”

By the end of 2022, Kelly had lost a staggering six stone and six dress sizes. She now weighs an incredible 11st 8lbs and now dons a dress size 10.

Kelly said: “I feel great and when the weekend comes around, I don’t even think about having lots of wine. My weekends are built around eating nutritious food and good habits like going to the gym or long walks with friends.

Kelly says she feels “incredible” and is now looking forward to being a hands-on gran.

“On the odd occasion when I do have a drink, I opt for something low-calorie like gin and slimline tonic instead of wine. Instead of greasy bacon butties on Saturday mornings, I have omelettes or boiled eggs with mushrooms and spinach.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“My kids say they’re proud of me and I’m glad I’m making them proud. I feel incredible and I feel proud of the lifestyle I’ve been able to create.

“I can’t wait to become a gran in August and run around with my grandchild when they’re older. I’ll be able to be a hands-on gran and I cannot wait.”

Kelly’s food diary before and after

Before diet

Breakfast: instant noodles or leftovers from the night before

Lunch: lasagne or fish and chips

Dinner: curry, rice and naan bread

Snacks: crisps, a pasty, ham roll

Drinks: tea, hazelnut latte, fizzy drinks, wine on the weekends

After diet

Advertisement

Advertisement

Breakfast - an omelette or boiled eggs, spinach and mushrooms

Lunch - chicken salad or small jacket potato with salad and tuna

Dinner - salad with chicken or salmon

Snacks - crab sticks, fruit or a slice of ham, low-calorie fibre bars