Works under way at Bedford's newest train station
Construction will start next year
Works are finally under way at the proposed Wixams railway station.
Geotechnical surveys are ongoing and ecology works have started, which will involve clearing vegetation and installing ecological fencing.
The construction phase of the project will begin in late 2023.
Bedford mayor Dave Hodgson said: “I had a useful meeting on site with colleagues to discuss the Wixams railway station project.
"It was great to see that enabling work has commenced and after many years of waiting something can now be seen to be happening, so will be welcomed by many local residents.”
Councillor Graeme Coombes said: “I'm cautiously optimistic that the long-delayed Wixams Station is at last moving closer to becoming reality.
"The latest works are showing real progress is being made as we move towards the construction phase, and hopefully we are still on track for a 2024 opening."