Expect delays on the trains tonight, Bedford holidaymakers told

If you’re flying out from Gatwick Airport tonight (Tuesday), expect delays at Bedford.

In a tweet earlier today, Thameslink said: “We are expecting a reduced service to operate tonight from approximately 21:00 between Bedford and Gatwick Airport/Three Bridges/Brighton.

“Where possible, you should travel earlier in the evening, as you may be waiting longer than usual for a train.”

Bedford train station

The delays are due to a shortage of train crew between Bedford and Brighton.

The tweet went on to say: “A limited number of buses have been booked to run from Bedford and St Albans to assist with onward connections.