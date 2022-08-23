Expect delays on the trains tonight, Bedford holidaymakers told
Try to get an earlier train is the advice
If you’re flying out from Gatwick Airport tonight (Tuesday), expect delays at Bedford.
In a tweet earlier today, Thameslink said: “We are expecting a reduced service to operate tonight from approximately 21:00 between Bedford and Gatwick Airport/Three Bridges/Brighton.
“Where possible, you should travel earlier in the evening, as you may be waiting longer than usual for a train.”
The delays are due to a shortage of train crew between Bedford and Brighton.
The tweet went on to say: “A limited number of buses have been booked to run from Bedford and St Albans to assist with onward connections.
“These will not run to a timetable, and therefore, won't be advertised in journey planners.”