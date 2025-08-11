Woman from Bedford arrested following crash which left one seriously injured

By Clare Turner
Published 11th Aug 2025, 11:27 BST
Updated 11th Aug 2025, 12:02 BST
A woman in her 60s was taken to hospital with serious injuries following the collision on the A505placeholder image
A woman in her 60s was taken to hospital with serious injuries following the collision on the A505
A 44-year-old woman from Bedford has been arrested following a serious collision on the A505.

The crash happened at around 7.20pm on Wednesday (August 6) between a blue BMW and a blue Kia Picanto.

The driver of the Kia – a woman aged in her 60s – was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

A woman was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and driving while unfit. She has been released on police bail pending further inquiries.

Related topics:BedfordKiaBMW
News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice