Woman from Bedford arrested following crash which left one seriously injured
A 44-year-old woman from Bedford has been arrested following a serious collision on the A505.
The crash happened at around 7.20pm on Wednesday (August 6) between a blue BMW and a blue Kia Picanto.
The driver of the Kia – a woman aged in her 60s – was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
A woman was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and driving while unfit. She has been released on police bail pending further inquiries.