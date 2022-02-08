Train services to resume on Bedford to Bletchley line

Train services will resume on the Marston Vale Line (Bedford – Bletchley) from Monday (February 14).

Services will run to the same timetable as introduced before Christmas - nine return journeys Monday to Saturday supplemented by a full rail replacement bus service at other times.

The timetable can be downloaded here or from your nearest library.

Ridgmont Station

It is planned to gradually increase the number of train services over the spring starting with additional peak-time services.

Passengers travelling by rail replacement bus should buy tickets from any staffed station or the ticket vending machines at unstaffed stations before travel.

Stephen Sleight, Marston Vale community rail partnership officer, said: “I am pleased to welcome passengers back to the Marston Vale Line next week after a time without rail services.

"Our line provides a vital link for the communities along it in accessing work, education and retail. It offers a wide range of opportunities for great days out too including Ridgmont Station Heritage Centre and Bletchley Park.