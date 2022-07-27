Road closures this weekend as part of Flitwick Transport Interchange

Steppingley Road will be closed again as part of the ongoing work to create Flitwick Transport Interchange.

Last month we revealed when the first phase was happening

Well, now it’s the second phase – and from 6pm on Friday (July 29) until 5am on Monday (August 1), the road will again be closed.

How the new Flitwick Transport Interchange will look once it's finished

To reduce disruption, the resurfacing is being done at the same time as the new transport interchange.

Diversions will be in place – details are available here

Motorists can access Tesco supermarket off Steppingley Road (leisure centre end) with the exit via the petrol station on to Coniston Road or the new exit on to Steppingley Road.

There’ll also be improvements to Tesco car park on Sunday after 4pm.

The third and final phase of these improvements will follow later in the summer.