Flitwick’s Steppingley Road is going to be resurfaced before it gets any worse.

As part of the works for the new Flitwick Transport Interchange, Central Bedfordshire Council will close the road.

According to the council, following an inspection, it has “become apparent the condition of the road structure will require intervention in the near future”.

How the new Flitwick Transport Interchange will look once it's finished

And “the most practical solution to reduce the frequency of disruption to people in the area, is to resurface the road alongside the construction of the new transport interchange”.

The work will be delivered in three phases across the summer.

Steppingley Road closed from 6pm on Friday, July 8 until 6am on Monday, July 11 as part of phase one so works will limit noise disturbance to residents and businesses.

Phase two and three will be confirmed in due course.

Diversions for Steppingley Road will be in place, with all motorists able to access one entrance to Tesco off Steppingley Road and can exit via the petrol station on to Coniston Road.

Councillor Mark Liddiard, deputy executive member for planning and regeneration, said: “We are pleased that works are progressing ahead of schedule on the new Flitwick Transport Interchange.

“We are mindful the resurfacing works may be inconvenient to residents and businesses; however, we are keen to repair the current sub-structure of the road as soon as possible to prevent greater disruption in the future.