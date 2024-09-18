Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Passengers are being warned that engineering works are set to disrupt rail services over the next two weekends – with a rail replacement bus service in place.

Engineering work is taking place between Luton and Bedford, closing some lines and meaning there will be a reduced timetable in place.

Trains will run between Luton and London St Pancras with a bus service between Bedford and Luton. Another rail replacement bus service will run between Bedford and Hitchin.

This applies to both Thameslink and East Midlands Railways over the weekends of Saturday, September 21, and Sunday, September 22; and Saturday, September 28, and Sunday, September 29.

No trains will run between Bedford and Luton over the next two weekends

Engineers will be working to upgrade existing overhead lines which power trains and track south of Bedford and install new switches and crosses south of Bedford.

The South of Bedford upgrade is part of a wider scheme to improve the Midland Main Line to allow East Midlands Railway (EMR) to run its new fleet of electric trains up to 125mph in the future.

Once the scheme is fully complete, the rail company says passengers can expect more reliable, faster, and quieter journeys as the travel along the route.

Separate to the Midland Main Line work, teams will be upgrading track in preparation for the Agar Grove bridge project and carrying out drainage work between Radlett and Agar Grove.

Passengers are being advised to plan ahead by visiting www.nationalrail.co.uk.

Gavin Crook, principal programme sponsor for Network Rail’s East Midlands route said: “This work will allow our teams to complete upgrades South of Bedford as part of the wider Midland Main Line scheme to bring passengers more reliable journeys.

“Upgrading track for the Agar Grove bridge project is an essential step ahead of the main bridge construction later in the year.

"We encourage customers to plan ahead with their journeys so they are up to date with the latest information, and we would like to thank passengers for their continued patience.”

Philippa Cresswell, customer service director for East Midlands Railway, said: “We recommend customers planning to travel to or from London on 21, 22, 28 or 29 September to check their journeys in advance by looking for updates on the EMR website.

“We are working closely with Network Rail to keep customers moving throughout the engineering work, and EMR services will be running where possible, however journey times may be longer than normal with rail replacement buses and amended timetables in place.

“We would like to thank our customers for their patience whilst the vital signalling work on the Midland Mainline takes place. This work will greatly benefit our customers in the future with more reliable journeys to and from London.”

Jenny Saunders, customer services director for Thameslink, said: “Thanks in advance to our customers for your patience while Network Rail carry out these essential improvements. We’ve arranged replacement buses to help you complete your journeys between Bedford and Luton on these weekends, so please plan ahead and allow extra time.”

Visit Network Rail's website for more information on the Midland Main Line upgrade.