Construction. Picture: East West Rail

East West Rail is asking people living along the route to share their opinions on its updated plans to connect Bedford with Oxford, Milton Keynes, and Cambridge with a new consultation opening today (November 14).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The updated proposals include revised design plans for the new stretch of railway between Bedford and Cambridge, plus improvement works to upgrade the existing railway between Oxford and Bedford.

The plans were changed after EMR received feedback on their previous non-statutory consultation and further technical design work. The consultation comes after the Government committed to delivering EWR in full in last month’s Budget.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The changes to the proposals include rebuilding Bedford train station and adding two extra platforms, reduced from three.

EWR said: “We also plan to relocate Bedford St Johns station to the west and provide new parking to give patients, staff and visitors better access to Bedford Hospital.”

One train each hour will be extended further west to Stewartby between Bedford and Cambridge to “better serve Bedford Hospital”.

The new plans also include two options for stations on the Marston Vale Line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

East West Railway Company’s CEO said the plans will “help revitalise Bedford town centre”.

Trains will likely run between 6am and midnight from Monday to Thursday, 6am until 1am on Friday and Saturday and Sunday between 7am and 11pm.

The controversial plans put homes in Bedford’s Poets area on the chopping block – with EWR now saying there will be more support for affected landowners.

David Hughes, CEO of EWR Co, said: “East West Rail will help revitalise Bedford town centre by acting as a magnet for investment, creating more job opportunities and making it a more attractive place for businesses, shoppers and visitors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“By providing access to faster and more reliable east-west public transport, East West Rail will enable easier and quicker ways to get to work and enjoy days out, and more affordable places to live, while crucially boosting economic growth in Bedford and across the entire country.

“This is why I’m excited to present our updated proposals, which include electrification to reflect our commitment to running a net zero carbon railway, more detailed plans on two new stations for Bedford and the latest station options/service pattern options to treble the frequency of services along the Marston Vale Line.”

Transport Secretary Louise Haigh said: “This consultation marks a significant moment for the project, offering the public an exciting opportunity to shape the development of this transformational line. I encourage local residents and businesses to get involved and have their say.”

The consultation will run from today until January 24, 2025. The details can be found here, and this contains a Consultation Feedback Form for people to fill out with comments.

Consultation events include the following:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Online webinar - Wednesday, November 20 from 2.30pm to 4.30pm

The Grand Hall inside Bedford Sixth Form - Saturday, November 30 from 12pm to 5pm

Lidlington Village Hall - Friday, December 6 from 2pm to 7pm

Bedford Swan Hotel and Thermal Spa - Monday, December 9 from 2pm to 7pm

Online webinar - Tuesday, December 10 from 6pm to 8pm

Wilden Village Hall – Wednesday , December 11 from 2pm to 7pm

Online webinar - Thursday, January 9 from 10am to 12pm