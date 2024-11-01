East West Rail unveil next stage of consultation for Bedford following Chancellor's announcement

Following Wednesday’s Budget announcement, East West Rail (EWR) says it’s ready to roll with a 10-week non-statutory consultation.

And today (Friday), EWR has revealed that not only will the non-statutory consultation run from November 14 this year to January 24 next year – but that its preference is for green traction power with hybrid battery-electric trains.

In a statement, EWR said: “As well as reducing carbon emissions, discontinuous electrification would mean overhead lines would only need to be installed along some sections of the route, which would reduce disruption to existing structures and potentially reduce visual impacts in more sensitive locations on the new railway between Bedford and Cambridge. This option would also cost less than full electrification and would need less land for things such as mast foundations.”

Following the Chancellor's announcement, there will be a 10-week non-statutory consultation from November 14, 2024 to January 24, 2025 (Picture: Pixabay)

The consultation will also provide latest designs and information on:

A new railway between Bedford and Cambridge

Upgrades to the existing line between Oxford and Bedford

New stations/upgrades to existing stations

Proposed service patterns

Level crossings

Reducing environmental impacts

The exact dates and locations of the community drop-in events have not yet been revealed. There will also be the chance to take part in an online virtual consultation.

Since the project was first mooted, it has caused huge controversy with residents – mainly in the Poets area – who may see their homes demolished as part of the plans.