Bedford MP vows to help residents affected by East West after Chancellor's Budget confirms project will go ahead

Bedford MP Mohammad Yasin has promised to support residents affected by the East West project following today’s Budget announcement.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a post on social media, Mr Yasin said: “We now have clarity on East West Rail (EWR) with the Chancellor confirming the EWR project will go ahead with trains from Oxford to Bedford planned from 2030. This effectively removes the last delay to EWR launching the statutory consultation on the current preferred route. I will seek details on when this might be.”

Since the project was first mooted, it has caused huge controversy with residents – mainly in the Poets area – who may see their homes demolished as part of the plans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Yasin went on to say: “I know there are very strong feelings from residents on the project – those who welcome the investment and potential growth opportunities and those who are against the route and its impact on homes.

East West protests signs at Spenser Road and, inset, Mohammad Yasin MP for Bedford and Kempston

“I share the concerns of the residents in Bedford whose homes and local environment are impacted by the proposals and will be working with them to ensure their views are heard at the highest levels.

“This announcement will go some way to clearing the dark clouds of uncertainty that some residents have had to endure for the last six years of living in blighted homes.”

And he added that along with councillors, he has been lobbying EWR to expand the available compensation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I will continue to do all I can to support residents across Bedford and Kempston. I am already talking with ward councillors in Poets to discuss next steps which will include meeting residents in the near future.”

A spokesman for East West Rail has confirmed the consultation in November is non-statutory and will be proceeded by a statutory one – “possibly in 2025”.