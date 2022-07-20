Extra trains set to run for Bedford River Festival

London Northwestern Railway (LNR) will run extra trains for anyone attending the River Festival this weekend.

With up to 250,000 people expected, LNR has arranged for special train services to run on the Marston Vale Line, between Bedford and Bletchley, across the weekend.

On Saturday, in addition to the usual timetable, an extra late-night service – dubbed the Festival Flyer – will leave Bedford at 11.10pm.

All aboard - the Festival Flyer

On Sunday, six round trips will be introduced on the Marston Vale Line, between 10.15am and 5.50pm.

The off-peak return fare between Bletchley and Bedford is £8.40 with children between five and 15 travelling at £4.20. Under 5s go free. Bedfordshire Bus Pass holders travel for half-price.

LNR is providing the additional services in collaboration with the Marston Vale Community Rail Partnership.

Bedford River Festival returns this year for the first time since 2018 after the 2020 event was cancelled due to the pandemic.

Nearly 1,500 performers and participants are due to take part in the free event which includes live entertainment, a fun fair and children’s activities.

Jonny Wiseman, LNR customer experience director, said: “The Bedford River Festival is a popular event and with large crowds expected we are pleased to be running extra trains to help people make their journeys.

“Services are expected to be busy so we urge passengers to plan ahead and check their train times in advance so they don’t get left behind.”

Dave Hodgson, Bedford mayor, said: “We are grateful to London Northwestern Railway for supporting Bedford River Festival by putting on additional services over the weekend.

“It is fantastic to see so many organisations co-operating to bring people from in and around the borough together for what is sure to be a memorable and momentous event. We look forward to seeing everyone there.”